Dragonfly Energy’s (DFLI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $0.90 price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Tuesday.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dragonfly Energy by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 308,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 196,230 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dragonfly Energy by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26,068 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dragonfly Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dragonfly Energy by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 887,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 84,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Dragonfly Energy by 611.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 167,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.
