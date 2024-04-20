FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG) Trading 16% Higher

FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 16% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.01. 78,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 104,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

FibroBiologics Trading Down 7.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.42.

FibroBiologics Company Profile

FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.

