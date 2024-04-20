Grandfield & Dodd LLC Purchases 12,258 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,258 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser accounts for about 1.5% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned about 0.09% of Weyerhaeuser worth $22,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,095,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,299,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,717,000 after buying an additional 3,573,013 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 376.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,068,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,418,000 after buying an additional 1,634,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,389,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,819,535,000 after buying an additional 1,484,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,169,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,166,000 after buying an additional 1,242,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.47. 3,955,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,888,662. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC set a $37.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,609. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

