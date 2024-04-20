Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Insider Sells $150,322.50 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,485,033.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GWRE opened at $107.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -173.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.86. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $122.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $240.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.93 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. Analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWRE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.