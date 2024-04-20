Jefferies Financial Group Raises Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $136.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $120.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TXRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.05.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $150.73 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $91.06 and a 1-year high of $157.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.29 and a 200-day moving average of $125.17. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 53.86%.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total value of $60,365.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total value of $100,479.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at $621,175.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total transaction of $60,365.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,145 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,506,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $919,177,000 after purchasing an additional 122,241 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,457,000 after purchasing an additional 208,566 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $238,159,000 after purchasing an additional 34,829 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,807,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,694,000 after purchasing an additional 29,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

