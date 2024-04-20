Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.54

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.54 and traded as low as $3.90. Marine Petroleum Trust shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 39,924 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on MARPS. StockNews.com began coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Marine Petroleum Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.15.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 93.01% and a net margin of 76.23%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.11%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

