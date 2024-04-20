MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at Raymond James

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Acumen Capital cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$49.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$54.29.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTY

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTY opened at C$46.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$52.93. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$44.48 and a 1 year high of C$68.60.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$278.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$263.20 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 4.0429722 EPS for the current year.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.