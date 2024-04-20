Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Lifted to Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$93.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$86.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$91.02.

TSE TD opened at C$79.88 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$75.89 and a 52 week high of C$87.10. The stock has a market cap of C$141.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$80.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$81.39.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8683417 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 64.45%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

