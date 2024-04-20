NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Trading 20% Higher

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 210,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 75,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

NexOptic Technology Trading Down 16.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.07.

About NexOptic Technology

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops artificial intelligence and imaging products. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and NexCompress technological solutions.

