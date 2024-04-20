Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $4.54 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,316 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.72.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $271.99. 3,017,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

