Santos (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.88

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.88 and traded as low as $4.80. Santos shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 798 shares trading hands.
Santos Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88.
About Santos
Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Santos
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.