StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company's stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.83. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $43.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,027,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,776 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,615,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,680 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $905,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $275,000. 62.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

