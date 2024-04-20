Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Trading Down 11.1%

Shares of Tembo Gold Corp. (CVE:TEM – Get Free Report) fell 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 54,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 63,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Tembo Gold Trading Down 11.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$16.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17.

Tembo Gold Company Profile

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property covering an area of 32 square kilometers located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania.

