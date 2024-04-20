Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives $136.05 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.05.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TXRH opened at $150.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $91.06 and a twelve month high of $157.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.29 and a 200-day moving average of $125.17.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.86%.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total value of $100,479.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,175.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $459,814.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,218.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total value of $100,479.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,175.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,145 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FCG Investment Co raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 21.2% during the first quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 5,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 32.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Free Report

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.