The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target to $63.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.88.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $78.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.65. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $83.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.49. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The business had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,244,562. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,812,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,514,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,639,000 after purchasing an additional 357,322 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,939,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,207,000 after purchasing an additional 307,322 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

