WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives $184.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $203.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of WCC opened at $154.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.06. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $121.90 and a 12-month high of $195.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.63.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($1.21). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 12.19%.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $663,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,333,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $663,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,385 shares in the company, valued at $10,333,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total value of $836,999.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,922.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,256,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in WESCO International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in WESCO International by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 54,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 119.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

