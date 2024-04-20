Barrick Gold’s (ABX) Buy Rating Reiterated at TD Securities

TD Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$29.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ABX. Veritas Investment Research boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$20.70 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$28.60.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$23.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$18.65 and a 52-week high of C$28.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.99.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.09. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of C$4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.196793 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

See Also

