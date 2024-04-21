Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Speculative Buy” Rating for Deltic Energy (LON:DELT)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Deltic Energy (LON:DELT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($1.99) price target on the stock.

Deltic Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Deltic Energy stock opened at GBX 39 ($0.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.35. The stock has a market cap of £36.31 million, a PE ratio of -975.00 and a beta of 1.48. Deltic Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 44 ($0.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 30.42 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Get Deltic Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Cowley sold 50,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.45), for a total transaction of £18,332.64 ($22,821.66). 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deltic Energy

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deltic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deltic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.