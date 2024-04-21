Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $865,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of AMGN traded up $6.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,380,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,465. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The firm has a market cap of $144.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.90 and its 200 day moving average is $281.40.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $329.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.