OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,834 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 0.7% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $26,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 221.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 30,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,532,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,932,933. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89. The firm has a market cap of $294.65 billion, a PE ratio of 60.96, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.19.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.11%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,546.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

