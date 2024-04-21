Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Position Increased by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after buying an additional 42,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.69. 334,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,080. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $81.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.38.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

