29,714 Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,714 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Masco by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 97,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 37,639 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Masco by 1,906.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Masco by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,434,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

MAS opened at $71.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.57. Masco Co. has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 28.93%.

MAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.62.

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,597 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

