Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of BTX stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 4.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81.
About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics
