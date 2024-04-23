Ellenbecker Investment Group Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.5% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IWR traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.37. 1,608,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,650. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $84.33.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.