Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s current price.
Equity Bancshares Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of EQBK traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.13. The stock had a trading volume of 10,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.97 million, a P/E ratio of 56.15 and a beta of 0.89. Equity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $34.99.
Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of ($3.95) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Bancshares will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Equity Bancshares
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Bancshares
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the third quarter worth $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the third quarter worth $164,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.
About Equity Bancshares
Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Equity Bancshares
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.