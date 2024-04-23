MCF Advisors LLC Purchases 386 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1,484.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR opened at $108.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $115.26. The firm has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

