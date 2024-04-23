Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 12,180 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 171.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $114.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.63. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.43 and a 52 week high of $131.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

