Foundry Partners LLC Sells 1,540 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KELYA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 80.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 299.7% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 32.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $832.14 million, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $25.27.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $317,520.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at $809,152.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $317,520.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at $809,152.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $481,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,267.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Profile

(Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KELYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.