GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $714,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on C shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.66. 17,421,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,179,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.47. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $120.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

