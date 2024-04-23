Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000.

KRE traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $48.73. 12,831,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,959,747. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.36. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $54.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.56.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

