IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.12. IDEX also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.15-$8.45 EPS.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $238.78.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. IDEX’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
