Internet Computer One Day Trading Volume Hits $128.72 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for $14.73 or 0.00022328 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $6.82 billion and $128.72 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00057665 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00013212 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 55.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009509 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 517,939,004 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,067,747 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

