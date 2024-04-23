Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 32 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,655,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,866,684,000 after purchasing an additional 93,615 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,343,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,019,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,338,203,000 after purchasing an additional 573,826 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 113,495.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,140,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,663,339,000 after acquiring an additional 514,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $17.20 on Tuesday, reaching $1,241.66. The company had a trading volume of 966,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,304.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1,125.79. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $601.29 and a 52-week high of $1,438.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,285.41.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

