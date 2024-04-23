Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Holdings Raised by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 239,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 87,095 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 151,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 17,485 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

PLTR opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.95. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,563,933. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $125,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,563,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock worth $184,343,202. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

