Pax Dollar (USDP) Market Capitalization Reaches $139.01 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $139.01 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002299 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 138,777,747 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

