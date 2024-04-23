PDS Planning Inc Boosts Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TTE remained flat at $72.59 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $170.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.94. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $74.06.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TotalEnergies

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

