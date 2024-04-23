PDS Planning Inc Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $459.17. 5,813,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,535,215. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.92 and a one year high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

