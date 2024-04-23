PDS Planning Inc Purchases 21 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $870.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $931.85.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,018.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,029 shares of company stock worth $6,559,489. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $21.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $889.94. 312,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,250. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $493.42 and a 1 year high of $1,007.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $944.64 and a 200 day moving average of $804.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.