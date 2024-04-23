Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

TLK opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.25. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1 year low of $19.47 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 16.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLK. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 355,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,486 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 235.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

