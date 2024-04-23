Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.93

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.93 and last traded at $23.98, with a volume of 11503 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.
Randstad Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.22. Randstad had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Randstad will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Randstad Cuts Dividend
Randstad Company Profile
Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.
