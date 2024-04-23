Raymond James Boosts Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Price Target to C$14.00

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 114.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$18.25 to C$19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.39.

SKE stock traded up C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.52. 236,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,821. Skeena Resources has a 1-year low of C$4.20 and a 1-year high of C$10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$588.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skeena Resources will post -0.4862973 earnings per share for the current year.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

