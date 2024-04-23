SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.75 to C$7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.97% from the stock’s current price.

SIL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Desjardins decreased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SilverCrest Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.39.

SilverCrest Metals stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$8.52. 246,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,209. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.52. SilverCrest Metals has a 12 month low of C$2.85 and a 12 month high of C$8.70.

In other news, Director Nathan Eric Fier sold 259,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.48, for a total value of C$2,457,471.96. In related news, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total value of C$90,335.00. Also, Director Nathan Eric Fier sold 259,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.48, for a total value of C$2,457,471.96. Over the last three months, insiders sold 418,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,578.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

