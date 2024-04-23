Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) PT Raised to C$20.00

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.38% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pason Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.50.

TSE:PSI traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$16.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,374. Pason Systems has a 1 year low of C$10.75 and a 1 year high of C$17.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$93.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$86.65 million. Pason Systems had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 24.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pason Systems will post 1.2858226 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Russell Smith sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.30, for a total value of C$107,100.00. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

