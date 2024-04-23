Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives $28.21 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.07.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNDR shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.83. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Schneider National by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

