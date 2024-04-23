Significant Wealth Partners LLC Takes $355,000 Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,060 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FSLR shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on First Solar from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.36.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $108,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $108,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $422,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,412 shares in the company, valued at $6,584,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,540 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FSLR stock opened at $176.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.46.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

