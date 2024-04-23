SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 177,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period.
Shares of SLYG stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.85. 46,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,690. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $87.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.02.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
