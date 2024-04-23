Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 2,151 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Windham Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 111,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth $454,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 70,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,067,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA PCY opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.66.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

