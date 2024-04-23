The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $419.30

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $419.30 and last traded at $418.66, with a volume of 396310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $417.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $137.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $396.92 and its 200 day moving average is $367.80.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.39 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

