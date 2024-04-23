Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,829 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.10% of Vistra worth $14,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VST. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VST traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.30. 536,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,019,269. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $75.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.55.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.02). Vistra had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at $9,470,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.