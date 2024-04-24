20,000 Shares in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Purchased by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in GSK by 2,816.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GSK during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $40.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,653. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.90. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $43.84. The firm has a market cap of $84.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3564 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.82%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

